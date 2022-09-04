Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $42,225.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

