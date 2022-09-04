Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

