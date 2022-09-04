MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,737.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and $29,737.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.18 or 0.07882631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00162656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00299977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00776783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00590734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

