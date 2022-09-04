Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Monarch Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS GBARF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a 1 year low of 0.14 and a 1 year high of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.33.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
