Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,771.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $17,771.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00785527 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

