Monero Tops One Day Volume of $61.08 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $61.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $155.00 or 0.00785527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001819 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,169,955 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.