Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Monetha (MTH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $399,350.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

