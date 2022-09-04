MoonEdge Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.
MoonEdge Profile
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
