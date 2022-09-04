Moonfarm Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,936.00 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Moonfarm Finance has a market cap of $49,906.29 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Trading
