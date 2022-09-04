Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $68.05 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $13.07 or 0.00065763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015618 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,455,464 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,733 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
