Morpheus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,979.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $50,979.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

