Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.
Mosaic Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
