Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MOV stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

