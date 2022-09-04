Mover Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (MOVE)

Mover (MOVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mover has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Mover has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $12,511.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
Mover Profile
Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.
Buying and Selling Mover
