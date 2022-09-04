mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,837.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.01 million and $15,837.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,926.91 or 0.99957246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064577 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024586 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.