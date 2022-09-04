Mute (MUTE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Mute has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $117,421.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mute has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mute alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.