MYCE (MYCE) Price Hits $0.0004

MYCE (MYCE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, MYCE has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. MYCE has a total market cap of $348,339.67 and approximately $63,135.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MYCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MYCE alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE Profile

MYCE (MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MYCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MYCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.