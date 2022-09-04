Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $100,760.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

