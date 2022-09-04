NAGA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,176.00 (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $9,176.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA coin can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAGA Coin Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

