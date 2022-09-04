Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

