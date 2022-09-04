Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.02 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $4,586.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00593491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00266108 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016878 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

