NAOS Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $25,488.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $25,488.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
NAOS Finance Coin Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,109,740 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
Buying and Selling NAOS Finance
