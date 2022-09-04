Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $31,933.19

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $31,933.19 and approximately $3,461.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,334 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

