Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $31,933.19 and $3,461.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,334 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

