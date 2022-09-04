Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,319 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

