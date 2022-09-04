Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.92 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Livent by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 0.4 %

LTHM opened at $30.53 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.