Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.54 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

