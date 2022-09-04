Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

