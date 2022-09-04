Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.53 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $423.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,350,945 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.