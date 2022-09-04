Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.94

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as low as $11.57. Navigator shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 99,752 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of 596.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. American Trust bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

