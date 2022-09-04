Neblio Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $569,102.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,445,373 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

