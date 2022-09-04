Neoteric 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,960.00 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

