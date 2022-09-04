Nerva (XNV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Nerva (XNV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $84,939.14 and $9.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.