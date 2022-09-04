Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches Market Cap of $294,027.78

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $294,027.78 and approximately $777,822.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

