NerveNetwork (NVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $85,507.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008918 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.