Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $753,708.00

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $128.09 million and approximately $753,708.00 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,736.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.37 or 0.07870477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00162320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00299208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00784557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00591456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001191 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.