NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.47 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $4.21 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031381 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00083001 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00040934 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.