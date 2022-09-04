Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.77 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,752.09 or 1.00094554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024750 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

