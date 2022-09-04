NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Trading Down 1.2 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP opened at $71.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

