Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,113.64

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $107,113.64 and $11.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00137239 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
