NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $3.57 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.77.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.