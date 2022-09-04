Netvrk Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Netvrk has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Netvrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $484,886.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
Netvrk Coin Profile
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Netvrk Coin Trading
