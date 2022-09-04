News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,272 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of News by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of News by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.