Nexus Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $2,336.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars.

