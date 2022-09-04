NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $21.47 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $21.47 and $276,919.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.