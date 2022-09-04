NFTb (NFTB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,394.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $91,394.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
