NFTX (NFTX) One Day Volume Tops $52,715.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. NFTX has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $52,715.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $29.64 or 0.00149137 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

