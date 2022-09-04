NHMD (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NHMD shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,698,749 shares changing hands.

NHMD Stock Performance

NHMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NHMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NHMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.