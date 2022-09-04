nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$390,400.00 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.81 ($5.46), for a total transaction of A$390,400.00 ($273,006.99).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45.

NIB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

