Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.0693 on Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $40,101.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

